Richmond faces George Washington following Lopez’s 22-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-4) at Richmond Spiders (10-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces George Washington after AJ Lopez scored 22 points in Richmond’s 77-72 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spiders have gone 8-1 in home games. Richmond scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 1-0 on the road. George Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond scores 82.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 72.8 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Revolutionaries match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Lopez is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Rafael Castro is averaging 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

