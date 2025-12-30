Rich leads UTSA against Florida Atlantic after 25-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (4-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Florida Atlantic after Macaleab Rich scored 25 points in UTSA’s 71-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Owls have gone 5-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is seventh in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Vanterpool averaging 5.8.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 on the road. UTSA is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). UTSA’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Owls and Roadrunners face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanterpool is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Owls. Xander Pintelon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.