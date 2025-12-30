Rice visits Tulsa following Green’s 23-point showing

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Rice after…

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Rice after David Green scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 90-85 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-0 in home games. Tulsa ranks third in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Green averaging 3.4.

The Owls are 0-4 on the road. Rice is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Tulsa makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Rice averages 76.2 points per game, 4.4 more than the 71.8 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylen Riley is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

