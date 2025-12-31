Rice visits Tulsa after Green’s 23-point game

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -12.5;…

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -12.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Rice after David Green scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 90-85 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-0 on their home court. Tulsa averages 89.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Owls are 0-4 in road games. Rice is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tulsa scores 89.4 points, 17.2 more per game than the 72.2 Rice gives up. Rice averages 76.2 points per game, 4.4 more than the 71.8 Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylen Riley is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

