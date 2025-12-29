Rice visits Brito and South Florida

Rice Owls (10-3) at South Florida Bulls (7-6) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays Rice…

Rice Owls (10-3) at South Florida Bulls (7-6)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays Rice after Carla Brito scored 21 points in South Florida’s 86-74 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bulls have gone 6-2 at home. South Florida has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 2-2 in road games. Rice is fifth in the AAC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 10.7.

South Florida averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 3.2 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 67.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.1 South Florida allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is averaging 11.4 points for the Bulls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Adams is averaging 8.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

