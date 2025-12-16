Rice plays Grambling on 3-game win streak

Rice Owls (8-3) at Grambling Tigers (2-9) Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice seeks to extend its…

Rice Owls (8-3) at Grambling Tigers (2-9)

Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Grambling.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Grambling is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Rice is eighth in the AAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 37.4%.

Grambling averages 62.2 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 59.3 Rice allows. Rice’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Monica Marsh averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Shaniah Nunn is shooting 37.9% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hailey Adams is averaging 8.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

