Rice hosts UNLV after Lott’s 21-point game

UNLV Lady Rebels (5-3) at Rice Owls (6-3)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Rice after Jasmyn Lott scored 21 points in UNLV’s 66-39 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 3-0 on their home court. Rice is third in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Lady Rebels are 1-2 on the road. UNLV is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Rice is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 39.2% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV scores 6.7 more points per game (67.6) than Rice gives up (60.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Shelby Hayes is shooting 48.6% and averaging 10.8 points.

Meadow Roland is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Lady Rebels. Lott is averaging 14.3 points.

