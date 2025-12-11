Rice hosts Reynolds and UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) at Rice Owls (7-3) Houston; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Rice after…

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) at Rice Owls (7-3)

Houston; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Rice after Kira Reynolds scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 62-55 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Owls have gone 4-0 at home. Rice ranks sixth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 8.5.

The Mavericks are 1-2 on the road. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 2.9 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 steals. Shelby Hayes is shooting 48.7% and averaging 10.6 points.

Reynolds is averaging 13 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Mavericks. Nya Threatt is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.