Rice hosts Hall and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Rice Owls (3-6)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Rice after DJ Hall scored 23 points in Texas State’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Owls are 2-2 in home games. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. leads the Owls with 5.2 boards.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Texas State ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 75.6 points, 11.3 more per game than the 64.3 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.4 points.

Hall is shooting 59.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

