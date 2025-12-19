Rice faces Houston Christian, aims for 4th straight home win

Houston Christian Huskies (4-5, 2-1 Southland) at Rice Owls (9-3) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice will try…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-5, 2-1 Southland) at Rice Owls (9-3)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Owls play Houston Christian.

The Owls have gone 5-0 in home games. Rice is seventh in the AAC scoring 68.3 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-5 on the road. Houston Christian gives up 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Rice scores 68.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 72.1 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.3 points and two steals for the Owls. Louann Battiston is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madelyne Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Grace Booth is averaging 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.