Rice defeats Texas State 77-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Broadnax had 16 points in Rice’s 77-72 victory against Texas State on Wednesday.

Broadnax also added seven rebounds and six assists for the Owls (4-6). Nick Anderson and Cam Carroll added 15 points apiece.

The Bobcats (6-5) were led in scoring by Mark Drone, who finished with 23 points. Texas State also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from DJ Hall. Kyndall Davis had 12 points and two steals.

Rice went into halftime leading Texas State 40-28. Carroll scored eight points in the half. Rice pulled off the victory after a 10-2 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 60-55 with 6:44 left in the half. Broadnax scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

