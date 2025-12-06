Rhodes and San Diego host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (3-4) at San Diego Toreros (4-5) San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces…

Utah State Aggies (3-4) at San Diego Toreros (4-5)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Utah State after Hallie Rhodes scored 25 points in San Diego’s 63-55 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Toreros have gone 2-2 at home. San Diego is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 1-3 in road games. Utah State is eighth in the MWC with 12.3 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 2.7.

San Diego is shooting 33.6% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State scores 5.8 more points per game (62.6) than San Diego allows to opponents (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhodes is shooting 43.6% and averaging 10.7 points for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Aaliyah Gayles is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 steals. Asensio is averaging nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.