Rhode Island takes on Maine following Mbu’s 20-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (7-2, 1-0 A-10) at Maine Black Bears (3-6) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode…

Rhode Island Rams (7-2, 1-0 A-10) at Maine Black Bears (3-6)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Maine after Palmire Mbu scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 59-52 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Black Bears are 2-1 on their home court. Maine is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 3-1 on the road. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 12.9 assists per game led by Brooklyn Gray averaging 3.2.

Maine is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 37.6% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 9.4 more points per game (70.1) than Maine gives up (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrianna Smith is scoring 17.2 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Mbu is averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Rams. Gray is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.