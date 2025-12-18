Rhode Island Rams face the Wagner Seahawks on 3-game win streak

Wagner Seahawks (3-6) at Rhode Island Rams (9-2, 1-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode…

Wagner Seahawks (3-6) at Rhode Island Rams (9-2, 1-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Wagner.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 scoring 68.8 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Seahawks are 1-4 on the road. Wagner is sixth in the NEC scoring 54.4 points per game and is shooting 35.1%.

Rhode Island’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Rhode Island gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Harris averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Palmire Mbu is averaging 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Saioa San Francisco averages 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 4.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.