Rhode Island puts road win streak on the line against Providence

Rhode Island Rams (8-2, 1-0 A-10) at Providence Friars (6-4, 0-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Rams take on Providence.

The Friars have gone 5-1 in home games. Providence scores 59.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Rams are 4-1 on the road. Rhode Island has a 7-2 record against opponents over .500.

Providence averages 59.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 55.0 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island scores 15.9 more points per game (70.0) than Providence gives up to opponents (54.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 10.8 points.

Palmire Mbu is averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Rams. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists.

