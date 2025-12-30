Rhode Island hosts Loyola Chicago after Dotson’s 26-point outing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-9) at Rhode Island Rams (9-4) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-9) at Rhode Island Rams (9-4)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on Rhode Island after Kayde Dotson scored 26 points in Loyola Chicago’s 80-78 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Rams are 6-1 in home games. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Ramblers are 0-1 on the road. Loyola Chicago has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 69.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 67.3 Rhode Island allows to opponents.

The Rams and Ramblers meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.2 points and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

