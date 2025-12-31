Rhode Island hosts Dotson and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-9) at Rhode Island Rams (9-4) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-9) at Rhode Island Rams (9-4)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits Rhode Island after Kayde Dotson scored 26 points in Loyola Chicago’s 80-78 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Rams are 6-1 in home games. Rhode Island averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ramblers are 0-1 on the road. Loyola Chicago gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Rams. Jahmere Tripp is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

