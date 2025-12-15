Rhode Island hosts Canisius following Singleton’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Rhode Island Rams (7-4) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Rhode Island Rams (7-4)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Rhode Island after Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points in Canisius’ 70-43 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Golden Griffins are 1-5 on the road. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.2.

Rhode Island makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Canisius has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is averaging 15.7 points for the Rams. Jahmere Tripp is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Singleton averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Bryan Ndjonga is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

