Rhode Island hosts Canisius following Singleton’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Rhode Island Rams (7-4) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Rhode Island Rams (7-4)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -21.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Rhode Island after Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points in Canisius’ 70-43 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Rams have gone 4-1 at home. Rhode Island is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 1-5 in road games. Canisius is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Canisius averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.7 points. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Michael Evbagharu is averaging 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Singleton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

