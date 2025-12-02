Rhode Island defeats Brown 66-56

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 17 points in Rhode Island’s 66-56 win against Brown on Tuesday. Cochran also…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 17 points in Rhode Island’s 66-56 win against Brown on Tuesday.

Cochran also contributed 10 rebounds for the Rams (7-2). Jahmere Tripp scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds. Keeyan Itejere shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bears (3-6) were led in scoring by Malcolm Wrisby-Jefferson, who finished with 12 points and four assists. Brown also got 12 points and four steals from Jeremiah Jenkins.

A 13-2 run in the first half gave Rhode Island a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Rhode Island ahead 31-29, while Tripp led their club in scoring with 10 points. Rhode Island took the lead for good with 19:08 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Cochran to make it a 34-32 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

