Retamales leads FGCU against Arkansas State after 29-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Arkansas State after Maca Retamales scored 29 points in FGCU’s 74-70 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves are 1-1 on their home court. Arkansas State scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-1 on the road. FGCU is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 16.4 points and 2.8 steals. Crislyn Rose is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.1 points.

Sinai Douglas is averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

