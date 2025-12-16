Reneau leads Miami (FL) against Florida International after 22-point performance

Florida International Panthers (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5;…

Florida International Panthers (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Florida International after Malik Reneau scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 104-79 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.6.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is shooting 56.9% and averaging 20.4 points for the Hurricanes. Timotej Malovec is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephenson is averaging 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.