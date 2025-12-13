Reneau, Donaldson, Udeh have double-doubles in Hurricanes’ 104-79 win over Warhawks

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson and Ernest Udeh Jr. all turned in double-doubles and Miami beat…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson and Ernest Udeh Jr. all turned in double-doubles and Miami beat Louisiana-Monroe 104-79 on Saturday.

Reneau had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Udeh logged 14 points and 15 rebounds and Tre Donaldson had 18 points and 11 of a program-record 29 assists for Miami (9-2), which won its fourth straight. Tru Washington added 15 points and Timotej Malovec 12.

MJ Russell had 18 points, Krystian Lewis 15, Renars Sondors 14, Dylan Diaz 12 and Lavell Brodnex 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (3-8).

The game was tied once seven minutes in then the Hurricanes took a 49-38 lead at halftime, using their strength inside to score 42 points in the paint to overcome a 2-of-11 showing at the 3-point line.

Miami found its 3-point stroke in the second half, going 9 of 14, with Donaldson and Malovec hitting consecutive 3s early in the second half for a double-figures lead, where it would stay.

The Hurricanes shot 60% and were plus-19 on the boards.

Up next

Louisiana-Monroe opens its Sun Belt Conference season at home against South Alabama on Wednesday.

Miami is home against Florida International on Tuesday.

