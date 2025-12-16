Reeves Jr.’s double-double powers Georgia Tech over Marist 87-76

ATLANTA (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Georgia Tech pulled away in…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Georgia Tech pulled away in the second half to defeat Marist 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Mouhamed Sylla added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (7-4), while Akai Fleming scored 13 on a perfect night from the floor (4-4). Lamar Washington finished with 11 points and 10 assists as Georgia Tech shot 58% from the field and dished 21 assists.

Georgia Tech carried a 44-36 halftime lead before Reeves took over early in the second half. The junior forward hit consecutive 3-pointers to push the margin to double figures, and the Yellow Jackets followed with a 10-2 stretch to create separation.

Marist (7-3) was led by Elijah Lewis, who scored 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Justin Menard added 13 points, and Jaden Daughtry and Myles Parker scored 11 apiece as the Red Foxes hit 13 3-pointers and scored 40 points after the break.

Up next

Georgia Tech continues a nine-game homestand on Saturday against Lafayette.

Marist returns home to face off against Stony Brook on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.