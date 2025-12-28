Ralph leads Pacific against San Diego after 25-point game

Pacific Tigers (9-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-7) San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under…

Pacific Tigers (9-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-7)

San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits San Diego after Elias Ralph scored 25 points in Pacific’s 95-82 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Toreros have gone 4-3 in home games. San Diego is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 2-4 away from home. Pacific scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

San Diego averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 76.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 77.0 San Diego allows to opponents.

The Toreros and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Ty-Laur Johnson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ralph is averaging 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

