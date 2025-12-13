Ralph-Beyer scores 21 as Sacred Heart beats NJIT 65-49

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nyle Ralph-Beyer had 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 65-49 win against NJIT on Saturday. Ralph-Beyer went…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nyle Ralph-Beyer had 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 65-49 win against NJIT on Saturday.

Ralph-Beyer went 7 of 12 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dashon Gittens scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Anquan Hill shot 5 for 17 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Highlanders (4-8) were led in scoring by Ari Fulton, who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Jeremy Clayville added nine points for NJIT. Sebastian Robinson had eight points and two steals.

