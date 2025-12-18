Ralph-Beyer and Sacred Heart host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Dartmouth after Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 28 points in Sacred Heart’s 87-82 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Pioneers are 2-1 in home games. Sacred Heart is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Big Green are 2-3 on the road. Dartmouth is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 77.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 79.5 Sacred Heart allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

Kareem Thomas is averaging 19.8 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 13.4 points.

