Raegan Beers’ has 26 points and 15 rebounds as No. 9 Oklahoma beats Little Rock 103-48

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 26 points and 15 rebounds as No. 9 Oklahoma cruised past Little Rock 103-48 on Thursday night.

Beers exceeded 1,000 career rebounds. The senior center is in her second season at Oklahoma after playing two years at Oregon State. She made 10 of 16 field goals and had five assists in 23 minutes against the Trojans.

Freshman Aaliyah Chavez had another strong game for Oklahoma. The team’s leading scorer had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, her most efficient game yet.

Zya Vann added a career-high 19 points for the Sooners (10-1), who will revive their rivalry with No. 23 Oklahoma State on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

It was Oklahoma’s ninth straight win, matching the Sooners’ longest run under coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in seven straight games and put up at least 100 points for the fourth time in five contests.

Jordan Holman and Mya Cotto each scored 11 points for Little Rock (3-6), which shot 24.6% from the field.

Chavez and Beers each scored 14 points in the first half as the Sooners roared out to a 61-23 lead. Oklahoma held Little Rock to 22.2% shooting from the field before the break.

Beers scored as time expired in the third quarter to put the Sooners up 90-36.

Little Rock visits Morehead State on Dec. 16.

Oklahoma plays No. 23 Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

