Radford visits Gregory and South Carolina Upstate

Radford Highlanders (7-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-7)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Radford after Karmani Gregory scored 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 74-65 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders have gone 0-4 away from home. Radford is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina Upstate scores 78.7 points per game, equal to what Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

