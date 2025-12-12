Radford takes on Ohio following Williams’ 36-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (6-5) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Ohio after Joi…

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (6-5)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Ohio after Joi Williams scored 36 points in Radford’s 97-84 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Highlanders are 5-0 in home games. Radford is fourth in the Big South with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.5.

The Bobcats are 1-2 on the road. Ohio has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Radford is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders. Angelina Nice is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.