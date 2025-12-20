Radford hosts VMI after Parker’s 26-point performance

VMI Keydets (5-7) at Radford Highlanders (5-8) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces VMI after Dennis…

VMI Keydets (5-7) at Radford Highlanders (5-8)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces VMI after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 26 points in Radford’s 96-83 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. Radford is eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.5 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Keydets are 1-4 in road games. VMI scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Radford averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.3 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Brown is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Parker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Johnson is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.