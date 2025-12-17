Quion Williams has school-record 18 assists in triple-double as UAPB routs Champion Christian 138-73

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a school-record 18 assists to propel…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a school-record 18 assists to propel Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 138-73 victory over Division II member Champion Christian College on Wednesday.

The senior guard made 13 of 18 shots in his first career triple-double, including both of his 3-pointers, for the Golden Lions (3-10).

Jaquan Scott led UAPB with 33 points, adding 13 rebounds in posting a double-double. Trevon Payton also pulled off the feat with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Payton fell one assist shy of a triple-double. Alex Mirhosseini scored 20.

Cade Wilson led the Tigers with 17 points. Cam Parker scored 12, while Trevor Vertiz and Fred’travious Benjamin each scored 11.

