Quinnipiac visits Iona following Anthony’s 26-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-3) at Iona Gaels (6-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Quinnipiac after CJ Anthony scored 26 points in Iona’s 89-66 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Gaels are 3-0 on their home court. Iona scores 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 2-2 away from home. Quinnipiac is the best team in the MAAC scoring 15.3 fast break points per game.

Iona makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Quinnipiac has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The Gaels and Bobcats meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 16.5 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 15.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

