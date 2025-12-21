Quinnipiac visits Davis and Hofstra

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (8-4) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (8-4)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Quinnipiac after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 70-69 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Pride have gone 2-0 at home. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 77.9 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Bobcats are 4-2 on the road. Quinnipiac ranks sixth in the MAAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Monroe averaging 5.5.

Hofstra averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 20.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.