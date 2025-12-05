Quinnipiac visits Anthony and Iona

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-3) at Iona Gaels (6-2) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5;…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-3) at Iona Gaels (6-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Quinnipiac after CJ Anthony scored 26 points in Iona’s 89-66 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Gaels are 3-0 on their home court. Iona leads the MAAC averaging 85.1 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Bobcats are 2-2 on the road. Quinnipiac averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Iona averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Iona allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.8 points.

Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 16.5 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 15.9 points.

