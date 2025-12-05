Quinnipiac to visit Cornell Saturday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-3) at Cornell Big Red (4-5) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Quinnipiac…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-3) at Cornell Big Red (4-5)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Quinnipiac in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Big Red have gone 1-1 in home games. Cornell has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in road games. Quinnipiac has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Cornell is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 37.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Big Red. Paige Engels is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers.

Jackie Grisdale is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.7 points. Ella Ryan is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

