Quinnipiac earns 64-58 win over Marist

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Asim Jones scored 23 points as Quinnipiac beat Marist 64-58 on Monday.

Jones had five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-4, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Monroe added 14 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the free-throw line and finished with 10 rebounds and five steals. Grant Randall shot 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Tarik Watson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (8-4, 2-1). Elijah Lewis added 11 points for Marist. Justin Menard finished with eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

