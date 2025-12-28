Quinn, Drake Bulldogs square off against the Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds (10-3, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-6, 1-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-3, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-6, 1-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ty Pence and Illinois State visit Jalen Quinn and Drake on Monday.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 on their home court. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Okku Federiko leads the Bulldogs with 6.3 boards.

The Redbirds are 2-0 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Brandon Lieb averaging 5.3.

Drake scores 79.1 points, 11.8 more per game than the 67.3 Illinois State allows. Illinois State scores 11.8 more points per game (81.0) than Drake allows to opponents (69.2).

The Bulldogs and Redbirds face off Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Appelhans averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Quinn is averaging 17.8 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Lieb is averaging 4.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redbirds. Pence is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

