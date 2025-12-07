Quentin Jones’ 19 points lead Saint Louis over Central Michigan 107-65

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Quentin Jones scored 19 points as Saint Louis beat Central Michigan 107-65 on Sunday. Jones shot…

Jones shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Billikens (8-1). Kellen Thames scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. Amari McCottry finished with 13 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The Chippewas (3-6) were led by Tamario Adley, who recorded 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jaxson Whitaker added 11 points for Central Michigan. Nathan Claerbaut had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Saint Louis took the lead with 17:17 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jones led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 52-32 at the break. Saint Louis extended its lead to 67-37 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

