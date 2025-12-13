Queens visits Wake Forest following Mann’s 23-point outing

Queens Royals (5-5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays…

Queens Royals (5-5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays Wake Forest after Nasir Mann scored 23 points in Queens’ 102-78 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-1 in home games. Wake Forest is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Royals are 0-4 on the road. Queens is fifth in the ASUN with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mann averaging 3.5.

Wake Forest is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Queens allows to opponents. Queens has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mekhi Mason is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Mann is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

