Queens visits Auburn following Overton’s 22-point outing

Queens Royals (5-7) at Auburn Tigers (8-4)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces Queens after Kevin Overton scored 22 points in Auburn’s 88-60 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Auburn is fifth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip Jovic averaging 2.4.

The Royals have gone 0-6 away from home. Queens gives up 87.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Auburn’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.3 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nasir Mann is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Royals. Avantae Parker is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 71.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.