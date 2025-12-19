Queens (NC) hosts Kierscht and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Queens (NC) after Aubrie Kierscht scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 112-39 victory against the Agnes Scott Scotties.

The Royals have gone 3-1 in home games. Queens (NC) allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-5 away from home. South Carolina Upstate gives up 65.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Queens (NC) averages 64.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 65.3 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Queens (NC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenae Jones-Grant is shooting 60.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 11.9 points.

Kinley Paterson is averaging 3.4 points for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

