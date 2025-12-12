Queens hosts South Carolina State after Mann’s 20-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-10) at Queens Royals (4-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-10) at Queens Royals (4-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -16.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts South Carolina State after Nasir Mann scored 20 points in Queens’ 107-74 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Royals have gone 4-0 in home games. Queens is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-9 on the road. South Carolina State has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

Queens is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 63.5 points per game, 20.3 fewer points than the 83.8 Queens gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is shooting 54.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 8.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.