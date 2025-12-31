Queens and Eastern Kentucky square off in conference showdown

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9) at Queens Royals (5-8) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9) at Queens Royals (5-8)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and Eastern Kentucky visit Nasir Mann and Queens in ASUN play.

The Royals have gone 5-0 at home. Queens ranks third in the ASUN with 16.1 assists per game led by Jordan Watford averaging 4.2.

The Colonels are 2-5 in road games. Eastern Kentucky has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Queens averages 82.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 79.5 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Queens has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Royals and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Royals. Avantae Parker is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 83.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

