Purdue visits No. 6 Michigan after Olson’s 21-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (5-3) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan plays Purdue after Olivia Olson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 82-40 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Wolverines have gone 4-0 in home games. Michigan averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Boilermakers are 0-3 on the road. Purdue averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Michigan averages 91.4 points, 29.5 more per game than the 61.9 Purdue allows. Purdue scores 18.6 more points per game (71.0) than Michigan gives up to opponents (52.4).

The Wolverines and Boilermakers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Wolverines. Mila Holloway is averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 53.2%.

Kiki Smith is averaging 11 points for the Boilermakers. Tara Daye is averaging 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.