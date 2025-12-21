Purdue Fort Wayne visits Shrewsberry and Notre Dame

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 82-58 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-0 in home games. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Mastodons are 0-6 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Notre Dame is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 6.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Shrewsberry is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maximus Nelson is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 6.8 points. Corey Hadnot II is averaging 21.6 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

