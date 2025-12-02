Purdue Fort Wayne visits Robinson and Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Brody Robinson scored 23 points in Oakland’s 95-87 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 in home games. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon League with 14.0 assists per game led by Robinson averaging 5.3.

The Mastodons are 0-5 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Duffy averaging 3.1.

Oakland averages 83.1 points, 5.0 more per game than the 78.1 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Garrett is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Robinson is averaging 15.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4%.

Corey Hadnot II is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 14.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.