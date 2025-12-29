Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee after Dixon’s 28-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Josh Dixon scored 28 points in Milwaukee’s 81-71 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League with 15.0 assists per game led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 3.4.

Milwaukee averages 80.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 78.0 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 47.5% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The Panthers and Mastodons meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.6 points for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Hadnot II is averaging 20.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

