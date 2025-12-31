Purdue Fort Wayne plays Green Bay, seeks 8th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-7, 2-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday,…

Green Bay Phoenix (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-7, 2-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons have gone 7-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is seventh in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.9 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-2 against conference opponents. Green Bay ranks eighth in the Horizon League shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 73.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 77.9 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximus Nelson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Corey Hadnot II is shooting 54.9% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 14.5 points for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

