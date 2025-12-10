Purdue Fort Wayne beats Eastern Michigan 80-65

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 28 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Eastern Michigan 80-65 on Wednesday.…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 28 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Eastern Michigan 80-65 on Wednesday.

Hadnot added six rebounds for the Mastodons (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Mikale Stevenson shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Eagles (6-5) were led in scoring by Addison Patterson, who finished with 13 points. Mohammad Habhab added nine points for Eastern Michigan. Mak Manciel also put up nine points.

Purdue Fort Wayne took the lead for good with 11:54 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-29 at halftime, with Hadnot racking up 14 points. Purdue Fort Wayne extended its lead to 59-33 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

